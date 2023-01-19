Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund

The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.

After his emotional message regarding Briscoe on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, it's no surprise that WWE star Kevin Owens and his family would help contribute to this fund. And they did just that, donating $10,000 earlier on Thursday, with a simple, heartfelt message included.

"We love you," the message read.

Other wrestlers or wrestling personalities to contribute donations so far include AEW stars Chris Jericho, Shawn Spears, and the Young Bucks, ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni and his family, Jim Cornette and his wife Stacy, Brian Last, former WWE and Impact star Cassie Lee, Simon Miller, Pro Wrestling Tee's Ryan Barkan, John Pollock, Bryan Alvarez, and countless others. As of this writing, $106,459 has been donated to the fund, a little less than $100K away from the goal of raising $200,000.

Non-monetary tributes have also continued to pour in for Briscoe on social media and in the ring, with AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan holding a tribute show for Briscoe following the conclusion of last night's "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings. The show will air for free on Honor Club and ROH's YouTube channel at a later date, and Khan has stated at least two more tribute shows will air in Briscoe's honor going forward.