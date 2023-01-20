Ricochet Gives His Thoughts On Braun Strowman

Opposites attract, and Ricochet thinks there's an in-ring attraction between him and Braun Strowman, no matter what the Internet says. Ricochet joined Stephanie Chase for a short interview, and was asked about his relationship with "The Monster Among Men," considering Strowman was recently vocal about his views on the "flippy floppers," for which Ricochet gave him a verbal receipt on "WWE SmackDown."

"Braun's been great," Ricochet said. "Again, I've known Braun for ever since I've been in the WWE, but he's always been great." Ricochet mentioned both have helped one another with the likes of Imperium or Hit Row. "I think if he and I start to get a little closer and become a little more together, maybe as a tag team we might be a little more dangerous." When asked about WWE's current behind the scenes perception of "flippy guys," Ricochet believes that is more of a misnomer that resides online rather than in reality.

"I think that the Internet talks more about it than the wrestlers do. I think the Internet cares about it more than the wrestlers do," he said. "For the most part, everybody in the backstage, they just want to make something together. They want to make a work of art for you guys. I don't think anyone really cares [about the style of] anyone else." Ricochet's unlikely monstrous ally certainly did not go against a "flippy" guy on the latest episode of "SmackDown," as Strowman lost to the current Intercontinental Champion, the hard-hitting GUNTHER.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Stephanie Chase" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.