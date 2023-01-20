Jay Briscoe Was Open To Tag Match Against Popular AEW Team

Jay and Mark Briscoe mixed it up with a litany of decorated tag teams over the years, from classic matches against duos like Kevin Steen and El Generico to their recent series with FTR. And in recent months, the late Jay Briscoe apparently had his eye on squaring off against one AEW's budding tag teams, as well.

Condolences and tributes have poured out in recent days following the tragic news Jay Briscoe died in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. As one half of The Briscoes, Jay won 13 ROH Tag Team Championships and two ROH world titles on his way to becoming a hall of famer with the promotion.

But aside from his in-ring accomplishments, fellow wrestlers have spent recent days pointing out his efforts to go out of the way and support others in the business. Sharing another example, AEW's Darius Martin tweeted late Thursday that Jay had once reached out to tell him how much he enjoyed Top Flight's match against Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson on "Dynamite" earlier this month.

"SHEEEEEESHHH," Jay messaged Martin after the match, along with a series of fire emojis. When Martin messaged back saying he couldn't wait for Top Flight to go up against The Briscoes one day, Jay replied, "Yessir bro!!"

"I didn't know Jay very well but the few times we've interacted he's always been crazy supportive of Dante and I," Martin tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Jay's message. "I came to the back after the match with Mox/Danielson a couple weeks ago and saw this message. What a match that would've been."