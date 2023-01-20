Tony Khan Confirms Big 2023 Plans For The Briscoe Brothers

The Briscoes may not have been able to find their way onto AEW programming at all in 2022, but plans were in place for the legendary Ring of Honor tag team to have a massive presence in 2023 with the brand they'd become synonymous with. Mark and Jay Briscoe just became ROH World Tag Team Champions for the 13th time in December and, with an ROH television show slated to come as part of the revamped Honor Club, AEW President Tony Khan did have plans to make the Briscoes the cornerstones of the ROH tag team division.

Sadly, those ideas never had a chance to come to fruition, as Jay Briscoe was tragically killed in an auto accident earlier this week. "It sucks, it's really terrible," Khan told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "A major focus for Ring of Honor in 2023 was going to be the Briscoes and I still want to honor the life and career of Jay and the legacy of the Briscoes."

Attempts were previously made to bring the Briscoes into AEW, but the company was never able to get past those at WarnerMedia who reportedly did not want the tag team on their airwaves due to some problematic tweets of Jay's past. Just last year, Khan originally wanted Briscoes to be involved with All Out, teaming with Jay Lethal to face FTR and Wardlow, but the inability to promote that on television stifled those plans. Khan instead pivoted to the Motor City Machine Guns for that particular match, but this little-known fact further proves Khan's commitment to wanting big things for Mark and Jay.