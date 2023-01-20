Hulk Hogan Advertised Alongside Legends For WWE Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" is shaping up to be a historic night in company history, with wrestling's powerhouse celebrating 30 years of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, as Michael Cole loves to excitedly call it. This past week on "Raw," the company announced several familiar faces set to appear on the big show, and a few marquee matches that should help make it a night to remember.

A star-studded list of legends that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Kurt Angle, and Ric Flair just got even more interesting, as WWE has officially announced Hulk Hogan for the event. This comes following the "Nature Boy" leaking Hogan's appearance on a recent episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man." Whether WWE was trying to keep the WWE Hall of Famer's appearance a surprise or not is unclear, but given he wasn't originally announced for the show this past week, it certainly seems that way.

This wasn't the only name Flair revealed the status of for the 30th anniversary show, saying that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin couldn't make it, but Flair's still hopeful he will see Vince McMahon that day, despite reports suggesting he won't appear onscreen. Aside from the appearances of several WWE legends, the show will also feature a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, Bobby Lashley looking to win back his United States Championship from Theory, and The Bloodline appearing for an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" featuring older members of the legendary Anoa'i family.