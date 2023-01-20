Two Former Winners And Others Declare For WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, a pair of former WWE Royal Rumble winners, have declared their entry into next Saturday's 30-man battle royale.

While McIntyre won the Men's Royal Rumble in 2020, Sheamus did the same in the year 2012. In both instances, the winners captured a World Championship at that year's WrestleMania — McIntyre over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and Sheamus over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28.

Shortly after declaring for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, Sheamus and McIntyre — known collectively as The Banger Bros. — advanced in the ongoing "SmackDown" Tag Team Tournament with a victory over The Viking Raiders in the opening contest of 1/20 "WWE SmackDown" in Detroit, Michigan.

Besides Sheamus and McIntyre, other superstars who declared for the Men's Royal Rumble on Friday include Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross.

As for the Women's Royal Rumble, Zelina Vega and Shayna Baszler announced their entry at various points of Friday's show.

The updated line-ups for the two upcoming Royal Rumble matches can be seen below.

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross. 15 more spots TBA.

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega. 24 more spots TBA.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are currently the odds-on favorites to win their respective Royal Rumble matches and headline WrestleMania 39.