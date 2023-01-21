WCW Legend Appears In New Karrion Kross Video

A familiar face to WCW fans showed up in the latest Karrion Kross video, Kevin Sullivan.

In the video, which is available to watch below, the WCW legend plays the father of Kross. Kross comes to him because he wants Sullivan to help with some kind of ritual, but Sullivan tells him that he needs to see the "light" and come home. Scarlett later came and says that "he is home." From the video, it appears that Sullivan is not on the dark side anymore.

While Sullivan was in WCW, he was known for his evil and menacing personas like The Taskmaster. The stables that he was part of included Dungeon of Doom and the Three Faces of Fear. In WCW, he feuded with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and the Four Horsemen.

Besides wrestling in WCW, the 73-year-old was also a booker for the promotion. In past interviews, Sullivan has said that it was he who convinced Hogan to turn heel at Bash at the Beach 1996 and was the one who "created" Goldberg.

Kross on the other hand is currently part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster and is feuding with Rey Mysterio. As noted, Kross is set to face Mysterio on next week's episode of "SmackDown," which is the final episode before the Royal Rumble. Both Mysterio and Kross will be in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble is set for Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any more moments between Sullivan and Kross down the road.