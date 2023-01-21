New Bloodline Segment Announced For 'Raw Is XXX'

It appears that the original Bloodline segment that was announced for "Raw Is XXX" has changed. PWInwider exclusively reported this afternoon that the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony that was going to include WWE Hall Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Samula "Samu" Anoa'i, and Rikishi has been dropped.

The original segment was going to not only "acknowledge" the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but The Usos promised that "every generation of The Bloodline" is going to be represented.

A few hours after PWInsider reported about the segment change, WWE announced that The Bloodline is going to be holding a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at "Raw XXX." The Honorary Uce is in trouble because of what happened at the January 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

During last Friday's episode, Reigns and Kevin Owens had a contract signing for their Royal Rumble title match. The signing ended with Owens attacking each member of The Bloodline, except Zayn. Jey Uso was thrown into the barricade, his brother Jey got hit with a superkick and tossed into the ring steps, Solo Sikoa was tossed out of the ring, and Reigns ended up through a table. Zayn on the other hand was left in the ring holding the contract.

Along with the Tribal Court, there will be a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. The Usos will be defending the "Raw" Tag Team Titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, and Austin Theory will be defending the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. Plus, several WWE legends will be on Monday's show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Raw."