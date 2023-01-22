Bobby Lashley Sends Message To Austin Theory Ahead Of 'Raw Is XXX'

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is looking to teach WWE United States Champion Austin Theory a lesson. Lashley took to Twitter to send out a message to Theory ahead of their title match at "Raw Is XXX."

"Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it's about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here," tweeted Lashley.

Theory has been the WWE United States Champion since defeating Lashley and then champion Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series 2022. He last defended the title against Seth Rollins on the January 2 episode of "Raw." He's currently in his second reign as the WWE US Champion.

Lashley has been the WWE US Champion three times so far in his WWE career. His last title reign lasted from July 2, 2022, until October 10, 2022.

Other matches set for "Raw Is XXX" include The Usos defending the "Raw" Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) and a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. As noted earlier, there will also be a "Tribal Court" for Sami Zayn.

Since it's the 30th-anniversary celebration of "Raw," several wrestling legends are also expected to be there including WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, the Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Shawn Michaels, and Teddy Long. The show is this Monday, January 23, and will be taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.