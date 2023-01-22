GCW Vs. New South Live Coverage (1/22): Kenzie Paige Vs. Billie Starkz For The New South Title, Blake Christian Vs. Hunter Drake, More

Game Changer Wrestling and New South Pro Wrestling will collide tonight at Singin' River Brewing in Florence, Alabama. New South, who will have the home advantage being an Alabama-based promotion, will seek to cause several upsets during the inaugural cross-promotional event. Seven GCW vs. New South matches are currently scheduled, including a battle for the New South Championship between reigning champion Kenzie Paige and Billie Starkz. Notably, this will be the fourth time Paige has faced the 18-year-old in a one-on-one bout on the independent circuit; Paige emerged victorious in all three previous encounters. Starkz, who appeared on "AEW Dark" in December 2022, heads into this high-stakes title clash 24 hours after losing to Sawyer Wreck at GCW Take a Picture 2023.



Announced card prior to the show

* Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Billie Starkz for the New South Championship

* Black Christian vs. Hunter Drake

* BUSSY (Effy and Allie Katch) vs. The Carnies (Kerry Awful and Nick Iggy)

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Infrared (Tyler Matrix and Logan James) in a GCW World Tag Team Champions vs. New South Tag Team Champions non-title match

* Tony Deppen vs. Brandon Williams

* Sawyer Wreck vs. Donnie Primetime

* Jordan Oliver vs. Tyler Franks

Our live coverage will begin at 6pm EST.