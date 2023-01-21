GCW Take A Picture 2023 Live Coverage (1/21): Los Mazisos Vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne For The GCW World Tag Team Championship

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Take a Picture 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Game Changer Wrestling presents Take a Picture 2023 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. After retaining the GCW World Tag Team Championship against The Ugly Ducklings' Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy last night at GCW Don't Talk To Me 2023, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo will now put the gold on the line against Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne. The up-and-coming duo, who previously lost to Los Mazisos at GCW No Signal in the Hills 2 in July 2022, will seek to capture their first major championship in the promotion. The East West Express' last tag team outing saw them taste defeat on January 7 against reigning GCW World Champion Nick Gage and Matt Tremont. Before that bout, Wayne and Oliver had put together a string of GCW victories against teams such as Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers of Wasted Youth and Mega B*****ds' John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon.

Announced card prior to the show

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Allie Katch vs. Cole Radrick

* Blake Christian vs. Cabana Man Dan

* Gringo Loco vs. Arez

* Sawyer Wreck vs. Billie Starkz

* Marko Stunt vs. Mike Jackson

* Tony Deppen vs. Adam Priest

Our live coverage will begin at 9pm EST.