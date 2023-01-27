Chavo Guerrero Addresses Possible GLOW Movie Or Final Season

The hit Netflix series "GLOW," which was based on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, only streamed for three seasons. The first couple episodes of the planned fourth and final season had been filmed by the time the Covid-19 pandemic caused global shutdowns in March 2020. Then, after a number of months, Netflix cited budget cuts when cancelling the show without a proper sendoff.

"GLOW" actress Allison Brie previously stated that she would like to do a movie as a way to wrap up storylines, however she won't hold her breath. Chavo Guerrero, who served as a fight coordinator on the series, recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman in an exclusive interview and discussed whether there's been any talks of finishing "GLOW" in the form of a movie or final season.

"I'd love to see it," Guerrero said. "I don't know if it's going to happen, hopefully down the line, I guess if the fans really want that, it would happen ... Mark Maron's talked about it. We've all talked about, we would love to just button it up. That was such a big family environment, and we never got to say goodbye."

Guerrero recounted the uncertainty of shutting down production for a week, which then turned into a month. After several months passed, Netflix unfortunately pulled the plug, leaving fans to wonder about the fate of the show's characters. Guerrero added, "So we never got a goodbye. We never got the hug, we never got the after party with all of us crying and hugging and stuff. And we just never got that. And I know that's something that everybody would love to do."