Alison Brie Addresses Netflix's Sudden Cancellation Of GLOW

The old saying in professional wrestling goes "never say never," but does that also apply to Hollywood's version of professional wrestling? MTV has yet to resurrect "Wrestling Society X," but MLW has brought back a version of "Lucha Underground" to their programming. Although, when it comes to a more traditional TV show like "G.L.O.W." on Netflix, the odds might not be as good for a comeback. But that doesn't mean that its stars aren't still mourning the loss of season 4 due to the ongoing global pandemic.

While promoting her new movie "Spin Me Round," Alison Brie spoke to Decider about the loss of the fan-favorite streaming series based on the syndicated women's promotion "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling" from the 1980s. "It's the great heartbreak of my career," said the former "Community" star. "But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it – maybe more than anything I've worked on! – and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show."

Originally, Netflix had given the green light for a fourth and final season in Fall 2019 after ending the third season on a massive cliffhanger that left the futures of Brie's Ruth, Betty Gilpin's Debbie, and the beloved wrestling promotion uncertain. According to Chavo Guerrero, who worked as the wrestling coordinator on the show, the fourth chapter of "G.L.O.W." was going to be more wrestling-heavy than previous seasons, so he brought in big names like Taya Valkyrie, Victoria, and Gail Kim for guest spots. However, thanks to COVID-19, filming stopped after two episodes had been shot and the streamer reversed their decision for another season. Many fans still hope that things could get wrapped up in a movie, maybe don't hold your breath.