Chavo Guerrero Talks Potential WWE Sale, The Rock As A Potential Buyer, Vince McMahon's Return, MJF In The Iron Claw, & More - Exclusive

[You're] obviously right back from filming the second half of"Young Rock" season three ... why are you filming while the season's still going on?

So we've been doing that. We kind of started doing that and every season's kind of... Season one, it aired as we were filming the last episode. Then season two was a little bit different. It aired, and we were on the ninth episode, eighth episode. Well, season three started airing, man, it started airing while we were number one, aired while we were on number five.

Sure.

And that's completely up to the networks and how we want to get it going. And that's kind of how it works. So my understanding is that we got a call, okay. We're starting filming in, I think, it was early November, maybe late October. My timeline's probably a little off, but it was like a rush because the network was like, "Okay, we're going to start airing this in" ... December or whatever it was. Sort of like, "Oh my god, we got to get going. Hey babe, I'm going to Memphis for five months." And she's like, "When?" I'm like, "In four days." She's like, "What?" I said, "I know."

Well, I'm excited. I love all the "Young Rock" episodes.

Let's talk "Iron Claw" ... Everybody's buzzing about it. I'm not going to give away too much stuff. But everybody's buzzing about it. And now we have Jeremy White, who's playing Kerry Von Erich, just winning the Golden Globe for "The Bear." We got some steam coming in right now. People are starting to start to buzz about it. So that's something that... This is an A24 movie you just saw. They were sweeping the Globes. They got a bunch of nominees on at the SAG awards. So I believe this is going to be a very good movie.

When you say it's getting a lot of attention, it it like, people are seeing snippets of it in Hollywood right now and they're like, "Man, this is knocking my socks off"?

Everybody's talking about it, man. Everybody's starting to talk about it and starting to buzz about it. And coming from the actors, a specific actor told me, he goes, "Hey, I do a lot of movies. I don't always feel this way. I feel this is going to be a very good movie." So it's pretty cool. And I really hope it is, because it's the story, not only the Von Erich family, very true to my heart, close to our family, but for wrestling in general, I really hope it's something that pays homage to the whole wrestling industry. And the director, Sean Durkin, when he first approached me, we sat down and had a meeting and he told me, he goes, "I want to make the best wrestling movie ever made." So when I came on to talk to him, I agreed to do it, and that was my thing. I said, "Hey, I will help you make this movie and I'll make my part hopefully the best you've ever seen."