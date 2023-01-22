MVP Reveals Why The Hurt Business Worked

The Hurt Business is one of the most popular wrestling factions in recent history, with the group of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander dominating the WWE landscape during their time together.

It is always hard to define the specific reason why a group gets over in the eyes of the fans, but when it comes to The Hurt Business, MVP does have a specific thought on why that has been the case. "You know why The Hurt Business worked? Because it was ORGANIC. Me, Bobby & Shelton are REALLY friends for over 15 years," MVP said on Twitter. "A brotherhood across years, companies & countries. Shelty had a relationship with Ced & Shelton vouched. We adopted Ced. The relationship wasn't contrived."

Of course, Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP spent time together on the WWE roster during their original runs with the company. WWE has recently been heavily teasing the idea that the faction could be getting back together as MVP has been working with Benjamin and Alexander, and he has openly extended an offer to Lashley — who held the WWE Championship the last time he was aligned with the group. While he is yet to formally accept the offer, the "All Mighty" did receive help from MVP and his other client, Omos, during his recent match for a shot at the WWE United States Championship.

Lashley will get that on "Raw Is XXX" this coming Monday when he goes one on one with Austin Theory for the title, but it remains to be seen whether he will get more help from his former friends.