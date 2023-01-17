Two Title Matches And More Are Set For 'WWE Raw Is XXX'

Two title matches and a lot more are set for next week's "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode.

First, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, who prevailed in a six-way elimination match on the 1/16 "WWE Raw" to emerge as the new #1 contender for Theory's title. Towards the closing stages of the bout, Theory — who sat ringside for commentary — clocked Lashley in the face with his title belt, giving Rollins the advantage. However, Omos and later Rollins took Theory out of the equation, until Lashley nailed a spear on Rollins for the victory.

Fans on social media believe WWE heavily teased a Hurt Business reunion on "Raw,", especially with MVP barking orders at Omos to help Lashley win the six-pack challenge. As such, it remains to be seen if MVP and Omos once again get involved in next week's Theory vs. Lashley title bout.

In another title match, The Usos will defend their "Raw" Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Damian Prest and Dominik Mysterio. The match was set up after Priest & Mysterio won a #1 contenders match a few weeks ago. WWE has been teasing the possibility of splitting up The Usos' titles, especially with a new tournament to crown top challengers for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship set to get underway later this week.

Finally, Becky Lynch will wrestle longtime friend-turned-foe Bayley in a Steel Cage Match on next week's show. The grudge match comes following Bayley's win over "The Man" on December 19. On this week's show, the two women had a heated promo exchange, which ended with Lynch issuing the challenge for a stipulation match.

Besides the aforementioned matches, WWE has also announced an "acknowledgment ceremony" for Roman Reigns with "every generation of The Bloodline" in attendance, not to mention appearances from legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins and others.