Chris Jericho Reacts To Being In The Raw Is XXX Promotional Video

Chris Jericho might be an AEW star right now, but he was recently featured on WWE programming during a promotional video for the upcoming "Raw Is XXX" show. The video package featured a range of iconic moments from "WWE Raw," and that just so happened to include Jericho's classic debut for the company.

"Pro wrestling transcends any given company," Jericho noted on Twitter. "Pro wrestling is about memories....and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw"

So many iconic moments! We're celebrating ✨30 years✨ of #WWERaw! Don't miss RAW is XXX, MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1obV3Q1t5v — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2023

Of course, the fact that the video featured him caught the attention of wrestling fans due to him being contracted to AEW, as that isn't the norm for WWE. However, he wasn't the only AEW star to be shown in the video, as Bryan Danielson's classic "Yes Movement" takeover during his feud against The Authority, and Mark Henry's night with Mae Young, were also highlighted in the video package.

Elsewhere, Paul Wight breaking the ring with Braun Strowman, Matt Sydal receiving a devastating RKO from mid-air from Randy Orton, and the voice of Jim Ross were all part of the highlights. However, one notable moment that was missing was CM Punk's pipebomb, which is one of the most well-known moments in "Raw." He didn't feature in the video at all.

The upcoming episode has been heavily promoted by WWE, with a variety of legends set to appear. They include The Undertaker, The Bella Twins, and Hulk Hogan. As well as that, Becky Lynch and Bayley will compete in a steel cage match, The Judgment Day will challenge The Usos for the "Raw" Tag Team Championships, while Bobby Lashley challenges Austin Theory for the WWE United States title.