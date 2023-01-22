Several AEW Stars Featured In 'WWE Raw Is XXX' Promo

Ever since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer for WWE, there has been a change of heart when it comes to the company's stance on other wrestling promotions around the world. For instance, the announcers have alluded to The OC's time in Japan and Shinsuke Nakamura recently faced The Great Muta in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. But apparently, this acknowledgment of rival promotions also extends to current top stars that have a history with WWE.

In the past, when Superstars left WWE, they were typically cut out and never referred to again as long as they were actively working for another company. However, as seen on the January 20, 2023 edition of "WWE Smackdown," the latest promo for "Raw XXX" features prominent figures from AEW.

So many iconic moments! We're celebrating ✨30 years✨ of #WWERaw! Don't miss RAW is XXX, MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1obV3Q1t5v — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2023

Of course, you can hear the voice of legendary announcer Jim Ross. But as quick clips flash across our screens with some of the most memorable moments from "Raw" history, we see Mark Henry in bed with Mae Young, Christian Cage striking a five-second pose with Edge, Billy Gunn and D-Generation X celebrating Mick Foley's WWE Championship win, Paul Wight breaking a ring with Braun Strowman, and Matt Sydal receiving a devastating RKO from mid-air as he attempts his signature Shooting Star Press. There are also clips featuring Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley.

With the upcoming event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, it's great that the current WWE management is open to celebrating all of the classic moments. Just don't expect a tribute to the infamous Katie Vick storyline this coming Monday.