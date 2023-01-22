WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Former Tag Team

WWE reportedly had internal discussions about bringing back the former tag team Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Per Fightful Select, WWE also talked about bringing back their original manager Paul Ellering. He was Akam and Rezar's manager in "NXT." As noted, in a past interview, Rezar revealed that it was Vince McMahon's idea to not have Ellering come with AOP to the main roster. Drake Maverick was their manager while they were on the main roster.

Akam and Rezar made their "NXT" debuts in 2016 and their main roster debuts in April 2018. AOP was with the company until 2020. While in WWE, they held the "WWE NXT" Tag Team titles, the "WWE "Raw" Tag Team titles, and won the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Before they were released, one of their last matches was on the March 9, 2020, edition of "Raw," where they and former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins defeated The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

Fightful Select noted that Akam and Rezar "haven't wrestled in nearly three years." It's worth mentioning that two years after their WWE release, Akam and Rezar announced a new wrestling promotion called Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). WES was originally going to have its first show on July 7, 2022, in Nottingham, England, but it never happened. Following the failed debut that was due to pay and the event advertising talent that wasn't there, the promotion eventually ended.