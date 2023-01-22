Kazuchika Okada Wants A Wrestling World Cup With Other Top Promotions

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada has an idea similar to last year's AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Okada shared his idea of having a "world cup" with other top wrestling top promotions like WWE and AEW.

"Last year we had the World Cup, and this year we have the WBC and the [Rugby] World Cup. Professional wrestling is also a competition between countries, and it would be interesting to fight as a representative of Japan," said Okada.

Okada went on to tease him and WWE Superstar and former NJPW star Shinsuke Nakamura being a tag team if there was a wrestling world cup. Earlier this month, WWE did let Nakamura go to Japan for Pro-Wrestling NOAH's New Year event to face The Great Muta.

"Maybe Okada and [Shinsuke] Nakamura will come out as a tag team. I don't know if it will work. I thought it would be interesting to do it with various groups. I will go see Tony Khan and Triple H if necessary. Even at the Tokyo Dome this time, there were AEW players [Kenny Omega] WWE players [Karl Anderson], and [Mercedes] Moné who quit WWE. The current New Japan is already worldwide, isn't it? There are players from various countries, so I want to do something interesting," said Okada.

As reported, Okada is set to face GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya for an upcoming NOAH and NJPW joint event. The joint event is set for February 21 and will be taking place at the Tokyo Dome. It was previously announced that Muto will be having his last match at the show and is facing NJPW star, Tetsuya Naito.