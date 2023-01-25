KC Navarro On What He Thinks WWE Is Looking For When Recruiting

The WWE roster has experienced a rollercoaster of sorts over the past few years as wrestlers like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, and several other stars were released from their contracts and then eventually re-hired. It's also been apparent through recent recruitment processes like the NIL Program, which focuses on finding college athletes to work towards becoming a WWE Superstar, that WWE wants to take young, moldable talent, and shape them from the start.

WWE also employs the more typical approach where a popular indie wrestler signs with WWE and begins training at the Performance Center. Rumors have been swirling that one such talent, KC Navarro, is on the verge of signing a contract with WWE. But before that happens, he sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and talked about the diverse pool WWE is choosing from to sign with them and also mold anew.

"I think they're looking for the 'it' factor [from new signees], the one in the million. I've heard Triple H say that before in interviews that he's done. And I think they're just looking for stars. I think they're looking for new talent, young talent. And I can't really speak much on it because I don't work there. I'm not in Triple H's head. If Vince comes back, I'm not in Vince's head. So I don't know what they're truly looking for. But from what I've gathered from people and from interviews with Triple H, that's kind of what I've gotten."

Navarro successfully defeated Buddy Matthews on January 21, 2023, to retain the Warrior Wrestling World Championship. He also debuted a new custom-made version of the belt that represents his affinity for the color pink, which also has his signature "Truly Blessed" phrase on the side.