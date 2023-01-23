Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life

While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.

"@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother," Logan tweeted alongside a picture of her son being on her back at a recent WWE show. "Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH"

Logan is not the only mother in WWE that travels with her child, as that is something that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch do as well every week. Logan made her return to the company in November of last year, joining forces with The Viking Raiders to take on the Valhalla gimmick, making this her first full-time run as a mother. She was originally released from WWE in April 2020, and during that year she made it clear she was stepping away from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

She originally made her first appearance back in the business at the Royal Rumble last year as a surprise entrant in the match. However, despite returning to WWE on a full-time basis she is yet to compete in an official match and instead has primarily been used at ringside during The Viking Raiders tag bouts.