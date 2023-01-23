WWE 2K23 Cover Wrestler Unveiled

WWE has officially revealed the cover star for the upcoming "WWE 2K23" video game which releases on March 17 this year, and it is none other than John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will also be the topic of the game's "Showcase" mode, which will delve deep into his career, stretching as far back as the Prototype character that he used during his time in OVW.

There will be three different versions of the cover for gamers to purchase, with the Standard edition, Deluxe edition, and Icon edition all offering different cover art, yet all three have Cena as the cover star. The Standard version has a similar layout to last year with the font at the top while the current version of Cena hits his trademark pose. Meanwhile, the Deluxe version has a black and white drawing of Cena as his "Dr. Thuganomics" gimmick, and the Icon style is a drawing of him winning the WWE Championship.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time," Cena said on Twitter. "The new game certainly brings a new meaning to "career mode." Excited for every player to take this journey!"

As well as confirming Cena as the cover star, it was revealed that rapper Bad Bunny will be featured in the game for the first time ever, while WarGames will also be playable for fans. WWE and 2K announced the news of Cena in a funny video that features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Triple H. Interestingly, all the gameplay footage focuses around Cena wrestling Austin Theory, who he has been rumored to be facing at WrestleMania 39.