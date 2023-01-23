Celebrity Announced As Playable Character In WWE 2K23

Bad Bunny has only had two matches throughout his brief professional wrestling career, but now fans will be able to fight with the Puerto Rican celebrity as many times as they want in WWE's latest video game.

WWE announced Monday that the musician will be available as a playable character in its upcoming "WWE 2K23" video game, set to be released on March 17. Players will be able to download a "Bad Bunny Bonus Pack" if they purchase the "WWE 2K23 Icon Edition" of the GAME, giving them the ability to fight with the musician anytime they want. Downloading the pack will also give players one Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card.

The game's "Icon Edition" will also give players the ability to play as John Cena's "Prototype" character, "throwback" versions of Randy Orton and Brock Lesner, as well as Batista's old "Leviathan" character. The "Icon Edition," which is available for pre-order, will also give players multiple MyFACTION cards and season pass access in addition to Bad Bunny's downloadable character.

The musician first stepped foot inside a WWE ring back in early 2021 when he teamed up with fellow Puerto Rican wrestler Damian Priest for a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 37. The duo defeated John Morrison and The Miz, while Bad Bunny's performance in the ring was well-received among fans and critics alike –- a somewhat surprising outcome given pro wrestling's long history of celebrity guests falling flat in the ring.

Bad Bunny returned last year to participate in the 2022 Royal Rumble, eliminating Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before he was knocked out of the match by Brock Lesnar, the eventual winner. The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday and has become a must-see event for its surprise entrants and guest appearances each year.