The Young Bucks Reveal Recent AEW Dynamite Was Optional For Roster

Last week's "AEW Dynamite" tapings ended up leaving fans with mixed emotions. Despite featuring a few small tributes to Jay Briscoe after his shocking death the day before, as well as the recording of a full-scale tribute show, the fact that Warner Brothers Discovery had nixed a more elaborate memorial left a bad taste in the mouths of many. Regardless, the latest episode of "Being the Elite" revealed more details about the show, noting that it was considered entirely voluntary to show up for.

"We love Jay," explained Nick Jackson. "Our hearts are just broken right now. I'm still in shock. We've been talking about him the entire drive so far. Today's gonna be tough, wrestling on TV."

Nick's brother, Matt, then revealed that he had told his wife that he wasn't sure how he was gonna wrestle while the grief was weighing so heavily on him. According to Matt, his wife said that it might be good for the people who knew Briscoe to be around each other. "It's completely voluntary for the wrestlers to come to the show, because a lot of us came up in the business with him," Nick continued. "A lot of the current AEW roster. And obviously, we own ROH, too, so a lot of his 'brothers' work in our locker room. It will be good to see all the close wrestlers who were buddies with him, but it's a tough day. It's weird. This hurts more than my own family dying."

The aforementioned Jay Briscoe tribute show will soon be available for free soon on both YouTube and WatchROH.com.