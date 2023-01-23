AEW Makes Major Change To Upcoming Canada Show

A change has been made to an upcoming AEW doubleheader. This March, AEW will head to the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The company was initially set to hold "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" at the venue on March 14, which would've been a Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," but those plans have changed.

In a press release, AEW announced that the original date for the Manitoba show has been pushed back to March 15. In the statement, AEW said the date change was due to a "revised network TV broadcast schedule." The date works out for AEW, as the show will now take place on a Wednesday, the regular night for "Dynamite."

AEW noted that fans who purchased tickets for the original March 14 date will have valid admission for the show. Refunds are available to those who can't make it to the doubleheader due to the date switch until February 5.

AEW announced in late 2022 that it would be returning to Canada. The company made its debut in the Great White North on October 22, 2022. The show was held inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

Chris Jericho teased teaming with one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega at the Winnipeg show during an appearance on "Winnipeg Sports Talk". Jericho said it'll depend on what's in place storyline-wise when it comes time to make that decision. One has to wonder how that would work since Jericho is a heel leading the Jericho Appreciation Society, while Omega is a babyface, who is focused on The Elite.