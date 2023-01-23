Backstage Details On What Kurt Angle Is Doing At Raw XXX

Plans for Kurt Angle on tonight's special "WWE Raw XXX" show have been revealed. Fightful is reporting that Angle has been penciled in as a special guest referee on the show. Which match Angle is expected to officiate in is unknown.

This won't be the first time Angle has served as an in-ring official. Back in 2000, he was a special guest referee during an episode of "WWE SmackDown," which saw Edge and Christian win the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Rock and The Undertaker. He also officiated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher's "NXT" Fight Pit match in 2020.

Angle has been appearing on WWE TV more often as of late. He appeared on the August 29, 2022, episode of "Raw" which emanated from his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Street Profits took on Alpha Academy in a match where, if The Street Profits lost, Angle would've been forced to become a member of Alpha Academy. Angle also appeared on the December 9 episode of "SmackDown." He was joined by Gable Steveson, and the two ended up bringing out a milk truck and spraying Alpha Academy with milk. Angle was celebrating his birthday, turning 54 years old. Angle also reunited with his "son" Jason Jordan on the show.

Tonight's episode of "Raw" will celebrate the show's 30th anniversary. The show will feature legends such as Angle, The Undertaker, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and others. The show will also feature Sami Zayn in Tribal Court, as well as a "Raw" Tag Team Championship match between titleholders The Usos and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.