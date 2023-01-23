Potential Plans For The Undertaker's Role At Raw XXX

Tonight will be a festive evening for WWE's red brand as "WWE Raw" celebrates 30 years on the air. Several legends are scheduled to appear on the show, including one of the most iconic performers in WWE history: The Undertaker. 'Taker will make his first appearance on WWE television since his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last April to partake in tonight's milestone event. According to a new report from Fightful, he could be involved in the current storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss. This hasn't been confirmed quite yet, but the creative team did brainstorm how that situation could unfold.

It's also been confirmed that 'Taker's traditional ring garb was sent to the venue for tonight's show. Despite being featured on the advertised poster as "The American Bada**," it appears we'll get the more traditional "Deadman." Undertaker retired from in-ring competition after his final match at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic "Boneyard" match.

Elsewhere, Hulk Hogan will appear alongside WWE legends such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and several others on "Raw XXX." There will also be a "Tribal Court" segment where Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will judge Sami Zayn on how he's performed as the faction's "Honorary Uce." Matches advertised for tonight include The Usos defending the "Raw" Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch vs, Bayley in a Steel Cage match.