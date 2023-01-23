WWE Raw Preview (1/23): 30th Anniversary Celebrations, Sami Zayn Faces The Tribal Court, More

The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" — advertised as "Raw is XXX" — will be celebrated tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A plethora of WWE Legends, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Hulk Hogan, will be in the house to add some nostalgia.

Despite the festivities, a consequential matter will be taken care of when Sami Zayn faces the Tribal Court. In recent weeks, Roman Reigns has not been satisfied with the "Honorary Uce's" actions. The precarious situation was taken to a new level on "WWE SmackDown" when Kevin Owens took out The Bloodline — which saw "The Tribal Chief" be put through a table — during a contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Zayn arrived on the scene after the attack was complete and was left standing in the ring holding the signed contract as the faction looked on in anger.

Although being on the receiving end of a beating on Friday night, The Usos — Jimmy and Jey Uso — will return to action to defend the "Raw" Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The challengers became No.1 contenders after emerging victorious from a Tag Team Turmoil match on the January 9 edition of "Raw." Additionally, Austin Theory will put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley. "The All Mighty" recently returned to WWE programming following a suspension and immediately set his sights on reclaiming the U.S. title.

Lastly, Becky Lynch and Bayley will collide inside a steel cage. The gimmick match will ensure that Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will not get involved after helping "The Role Model" overcome Lynch on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw."