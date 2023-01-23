Kylie Rae Talks Recent Match And Possible Future In WWE

Kylie Rae believes WWE may be testing the waters with her by continuing to book her for extra work.

Rae has worked on the independent scene since 2016 and was formerly under contract with AEW before leaving the company in early 2019. She then joined Impact Wrestling for the next two years. But in recent months, Rae has done extra work backstage with WWE and had a match with Dana Brooke on "WWE Main Event" in December. The appearance led to speculation the Chicago native may soon join WWE.

In a new interview with the "Going Broadway Podcast," Rae clarified she's still independent and hasn't received an offer from WWE. "At this point, I am not in the Royal Rumble, I am not under contract with WWE, I'm not under contract to anybody at this point," Rae said. "I'm just enjoying the ride. I'm loving it and I'm grateful."

WWE writer Drake Maverick asked Rae to wrestle on "Main Event" last month on the morning of the show. "I thought he was messing with me," Rae laughed, also recalling how she wasn't allowed to use her name and was asked 10 minutes before the bell if she'd be okay using "Briana Ray," an alternative name that the producers gave her.

Rae, 30, said WWE told her "not right now" after her December tryout, but added, "the fact that I keep getting contacted to do extra work for them is probably a good sign."

If it's meant to be, Rae said she believes she'll make it to WWE. "From what it felt like after the match, they seemed very happy with it and it feels good being there," she said. "The environment legitimately feels very positive and genuine and that people are happy."