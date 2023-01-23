AEW Broadcaster Remembers Jay Briscoe

Tony Schiavone recalled hearing the news about Jay Briscoe's death and reminisced on the first time he saw The Briscoe Brothers. Briscoe passed away on January 17 following a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware. The driver who crashed into his vehicle, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, was also killed.

During a recent edition of "What Happened When," Schiavone discussed how he learned of Briscoe's death.

"Jeff Jones and I were driving to Fresno, and when Jeff got the call — Jeff is very close to the family," Schiavone said. "So, we kind of like were the first to find out 'cause his mom called Jeff Jones. It really obviously knocked the wind out of our sails. Jeff more than me because Jeff was very close to them, and I'd only known Mark and Jay for not that long."

Schiavone said you didn't need to hang around the Briscoes for long to know they're good people. The AEW commentator said Jay and Mark had some of the best tag team matches he's seen in decades. Schiavone also said he's thinking about Briscoe's daughters and wife.

Schiavone went on to discuss the first time he saw the Briscoes. He and Conrad Thompson were part of a group that attended the New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor crossover show G1 Supercard inside Madison Square Garden in New York City back in 2019. The Briscoes were on the show, and after seeing them perform live, Schiavone was quite impressed.

"I remember watching them thinking, 'Man, these guys, Dem Boys, as they came to know, can really, really go and get it.' They were an unbelievable tag team."

