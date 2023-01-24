Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption

WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.

"Oh, I was supposed to be in a cage match because that's what Becky wanted? Am I supposed to do whatever Becky wants? No, I have a mind of my own," Bayley said. "Dakota has a mind of her own. IYO has a mind of her own. We don't have to listen to anybody. We are called Damage CTRL, which means we are in control." Bayley added, "I was smart. I'm smarter than Becky. I'm quicker than Becky. I'm more consistent than Becky. I'm a bigger star than Becky. And it's Raw 30. Why go out there and hurt ourselves when we could enjoy the show, am I right?"

WWE's attempt to make sense of the angle hasn't quieted upset fans on social media. #WWEWomenDeserveBetter is now trending on Twitter after WWE reportedly cut the steel cage match due to the "Tribal Court" segment with The Bloodline and Sami Zayn running long on time during the first hour of the show. Fightful Select noted that WWE had to call an audible and felt that it made sense to "work an angle to set up to a full on match" at a later date. Ultimately, Damage CTRL locked themselves inside the cage and beat Lynch down to the point that she was deemed unable to compete.