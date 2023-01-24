KiLynn King Was Concerned About Choice To Walk Away From Impact Exclusivity

KiLynn King is currently a free agent in the professional wrestling world, despite working for and with numerous major organizations such as AEW and Impact Wrestling. The latter had reportedly offered King an exclusive deal within the company, however, King decided not to move forward with the deal. Appearing on "Fightful Wrestling With Sean Ross Sapp," King addressed her decision to not sign exclusively with Impact and where she will be working at some point in 2023.

"There is always that, that crazy feeling in your brain like, when you start back away from one place like, 'Am I making the right choice? ... Is work going to come?'" King continued. "There was like, a month period where I was like, 'I don't know,' and then thankfully one booking happened and then it all just took off. Yeah. I've been working a lot with NWA. I got to return to AEW and have that really cool two-week, back-to-back moment and New Japan just happened recently ... I'm actually going to be returning to work with [STARDOM]."

King wrestled on October 28, 2022, as a part of the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event. She faced off against Mayu Iwatani in a match for the SWA Undisputed World Women's Championship — a match won by Iwatani. This was the first time King had worked with STARDOM or New Japan Pro-Wrestling, with her receiving a title match in her first outing with the company. King recalled receiving this major opportunity right away. "It not only shows you that, 'Yes, I'm getting a lot of work,' but when they give you the first-time off and they give you a match of that caliber, you're like, 'Okay, my work and my work ethic speaks for itself,'" King said. "That makes me feel good."

