Jeff Jarrett Had Conversations With Goldberg About TNA

Conversations were had about bringing Goldberg into TNA years back, but Jeff Jarrett kept a promoter's mindset about the whole situation. On the latest episode of "My World," Double J was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if he had any serious conversations about utilizing Goldberg's services after WCW shuttered.

"Not at this point," Jarrett said. "Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with him several years later that I think you could classify on Dixie's part for sure, substantially. I don't think on Bill's part," Jarrett said, noting that pro wrestling super agent, Barry Bloom, has represented him all these years.

"Bill made a lot of money in WCW and made a lot of money at WWE. Bill's a businessman first and foremost. I never viewed any of the conversations with Bill as substantial strictly off of there isn't enough money for Bill to come."

To Jarrett's point, Goldberg has undoubtedly known how to make bank throughout the course of his in-ring career. Ever since coming back to WWE back in 2016, the WWE Hall Of Famer has had big-name matches with a big-name price tag behind it. Goldberg revealed back in October that his current WWE contract was coming to an end and it looks like he might be a free agent in 2023.

