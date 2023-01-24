Unlikely Team Emerges As Top Contenders For Kayden Carter And Katana Chance's Titles

Kiana James and Fallon Henley could be on the verge of going from bitter rivals to tag team champions.

The two women, who have been feuding on "WWE NXT" programming for several months, emerged as the #1 contenders for Kayden Carter & Katana Chance's "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship on the 1/24 episode after notching up a victory over Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

Following their victory over Nile & Paxley, Brooks Jensen revealed in a backstage segment that he approached Shawn Michaels about the idea of his love interest (James) and good friend (Henley) receiving a title shot at the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Initially, Henley was hesitant to continue as James' tag team partner, especially due to trust issues with her former rival. However, she would eventually be convinced after Chance & Carter successfully retained their titles against Alba Fyre & Sol Ruca in the main event. Later, WWE confirmed that Chance & Carter would defend their titles against James & Henley on February 4.

Carter & Chance have been tag team champions since the August 2 episode of "WWE NXT," where they won a four-way match against former champions Toxic Attraction, Nile & Paxley and Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. Since capturing the gold, they have successfully retained against teams such as Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend, Elektra Lopez & Kiana James, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., and Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. There have been rumblings of Carter & Chance being called up to WWE's main roster, especially after they wrestled several matches on "WWE Main Event" recently.