WWE NXT Preview (11/8): Katana Chance And Kayden Carter Vs. Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons For The NXT Women's Tag Titles, More

As the fallout from the Crown Jewel premium live event continues to be felt on the main roster, "WWE NXT" takes to the airwaves tonight with a stacked lineup.

Several segments and matches have been confirmed, including a tag team rematch pitting Katana Chance and Kayden Carter against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. Katana and Carter, who have held the gold since August 2, defeated Stark and Lyons on the October 25 episode of "NXT." Stark and Lyons appeared to have won the title, but the match was restarted due to an unseen tag, and the champions went on to retain. Still hungry to win the belts together for the first time, Stark and Lyons now have another opportunity.

In another match taking place tonight, Cameron Grimes will face Schism's Joe Gacy in a rematch from their collision on September 27. Ava Raine will be at ringside for the first time since being revealed as Schism's latest recruit. Additionally, Charlie Dempsey will return to action on "NXT," taking on the man who defeated him on August 30, Andre Chase; and JD McDonagh will face the electrifying Axiom, who will return to in-ring action on "NXT" for the first time since his best-of-three-series loss to Nathan Frazer on October 11. Also, Brutus Creed will face arch rival Damon Kemp in a five-minute challenge match.

Also, after attacking "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker last week to signal his championship intentions, Von Wagner will join Breakker on "The Grayson Waller Effect." Waller revealed on social media last week that Breakker and Wagner would collide for the "NXT" Championship in two weeks.