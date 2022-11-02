Bron Breakker's Next Title Challenger Teased On WWE NXT

It appears that Bron Breakker's next challenger for the "WWE NXT" Championship stepped forward at the end of this week's show. After Breakker and his main event teammate North American Champion Wes Lee lost their challenge for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly, he was taken out by Von Wagner to close the show.

Wagner has stated in the past that he is interested in the top prize of "NXT" as of late, including last night, and Robert Stone's client made that crystal clear as he stood tall over Breakker. Wagner is not the only man who wants to become "NXT" Champion though as Apollo Crews has also been calling out Breakker since Halloween Havoc.

The former WWE United States Champion was shown backstage watching when Wagner made his statement; enter JD McDonagh, who then got Crews all riled up, pointing out to him that achieving his vision might be harder than he expects. That may serve as a sign that Crews might be on his way into a feud against the former "NXT UK" star sometime in the future, but that remains to be seen.

Breakker is currently in the midst of his second reign as "NXT" Champion, which began on the post-WrestleMania episode of "WWE Raw" when he defeated Dolph Ziggler. Since then, he has defended the title regularly against the likes of Ilja Dragunov, GUNTHER, and Joe Gacy, while he also defeated Tyler Bate to unify the "NXT UK" Championship with his. Wagner looks to be his latest threat on the docket.