How The New Day's Next WWE NXT Tag Title Challengers Will Be Determined

The last tag team to advance to the fatal four-way tag team title match at "NXT" Vengeance Day will be revealed on the January 31 edition of "WWE NXT."

The "NXT" Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, announced that they will have a Tag Team Invitational to determine their third opponents. The two other tag teams that will be in the title match are Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). Gallus are former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions, while Pretty Deadly are former "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions.

The teams that are set to be in next week's match are The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler), Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson).

Kingston and Woods have been the "NXT" Tag Team Champions since they defeated Pretty Deadly in December 2022 at the "NXT" Deadline show, and are currently in their first reign as the "NXT" Tag Team Champions.

"NXT" Vengeance will be on February 4 and will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Other title matches set for the show include "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Grayson Waller, and "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez putting her title on the line against both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

"NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will be defending against Fallon Henley and Kiana James, while Wes Lee will face Dijak for the "NXT" North American Championship. Results of tonight's "NXT" episode are available here.