Kurt Angle Says Pro Wrestlers Never Practice This Move

On the latest episode of his podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show," Kurt Angle talked about his past Royal Rumble matches and revealed one move that pro wrestlers never practice before the match.

"Like we don't practice getting eliminated over the top rope," said Angle. "We do that at the beginning of our careers when we learn how to go over the rope ... put your hand on the ring apron, get your feet cleared over the rope, and land on the floor. You do that a few times, but after a while, you just have to do it. You don't practice it, you just say, 'F**k it, I'm going to go.' You know, what if you practice it and you get hurt, what does it mean? You get injured practicing. You do that in a real match and get hurt, at least you do it in a real match."

Angle was involved in several Royal Rumble matches, with his first coming in the 2002 Rumble where he was the last man to be eliminated by winner Triple H. The Olympic gold medalist's last Royal Rumble match was in 2019 where he entered at #4 and last just over three minutes.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a busy Monday due to being involved in the 30th anniversary celebration of "WWE Raw." During "Raw Is XXX," Angle became an honorary member of D-Generation X and he was the special referee for the six-man tag team match between Imperium and the team of Seth Rollins and The Street Profits.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 28 at San Antonio, Texas' Alamodome.

