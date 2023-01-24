Kurt Angle Thinks Raw XXX Moment Was 'Coolest Thing In The World'

Various WWE legends paid a visit to last night's 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," and one of those greats who traveled to Philadelphia for the historic show was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. During the broadcast, the former WWE Champion found himself in the ring with D-Generation X (minus Billy Gunn, who is signed with AEW). After the famed Attitude Era group was confronted by WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, Angle was appointed special guest referee as the European trio battled Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Olympic gold medalist reflected on his busy night during "WWE Raw Talk."

"I had a lot of fun, man" Angle said. "Being able to hang with DX, being an honorary member, was the coolest thing in the world. Being out there with those guys — my whole entire career I've been kinda like the nerd, the dork. To go out there with those guys was really cool, and I had such a blast being able to ref the match. It was a lot of fun tonight. The 'Raw' 30th, I'll remember this forever."

Ever since retiring from the ring at WrestleMania 35, Angle has made sporadic appearances for WWE. Prior to "Raw is XXX," the 54-year-old appeared on the December 9, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown" to celebrate his birthday. That night, in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Angle was reunited with his "son" Jason Jordan and recreated his famous milk truck segment from 2001, spraying Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable alongside fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

