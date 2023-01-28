Kevin Nash Remembers Exchanging Broken Noses With Top WWE Star

Kevin Nash has recalled the time he and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer exchanged broken noses. Nash is known for keeping things easygoing, but he has had his moments of physicality when his buttons were pushed. In this case, however, it was simply a matter of two friends just going to work.

During a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash revealed that he and the late Scott Hall broke each other's noses inside the ring.

"I don't give a f**k who it was I've worked with in my life, you tell Scott Hall to hit you with something, he is going to f***ing paralyze you," Nash said. "He is gonna hit you so f***ing hard. Some of the f***ing belt shots he hit me with. We went back and forth, and like 14 days, I broke his nose twice, and he broke mine once, just from going hard."

Nash explained that just because he was friends with fellow members of The Kliq such as Hall and Shawn Michaels didn't stop anyone in the group from using the same in-ring tactics as any other wrestling match.

The Hall of Famer used the example of the days when he would put his weight on Michaels with a chin lock to try to get him to blow up and slow things down. Nash said that while Michaels had a ton of backstage heat during the New Generation era, he personally never looked at "The Heartbreak Kid" as anything other than an ally. Michaels had previously stated that Nash took him to another level as a pro wrestler.

