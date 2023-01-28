Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match

"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer.

On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.

Following her five-minute match with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Allure recalled an emotional moment she shared with one of her heroes, Becky Lynch. "I didn't get to tell Becky this, but I wrote her a DM before I started training — it's a long DM about how she inspired me and everything. At the end, I was like 'One day, I will wrestle for WWE.'" Allure told Denise Salcedo of "Instinct Culture."

"So, after my match with Tamina, she came up to me and hugged me and was like, 'You did really good," and I cried. I bawled. She was like, 'Yeah, let it out.' She was so nice and I just could not talk, honestly. I was so overwhelmed with the match itself and then her coming up to me and the girls were so nice — Nikki Cross, Bianca [Belair] — everyone was so nice."

Allure added that received feedback from former WWE Champion AJ Styles, who had stood by watching her match. Overall, though, Allure said she was "in shock the whole time, but also taking it all in," as she transformed her nervousness into excitement.