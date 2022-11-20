WOW Star Recalls Backstage Vibe After WWE Match Against Tamina

"Top Tier" Jazmin Allure has already steadily grown her professional wrestling resume, with just less than three years since her debut match. Training under the AAPW Wrestling School in Texas, Allure later found herself as a focal point in Mission Pro Wrestling, later capturing the company's biggest title at one point. Earlier this summer, Allure lent her talents to WWE as well.

On July 11, Allure arrived in San Antonio for an opportunity to compete on "WWE Main Event," which saw her wrestle former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina. In a recent appearance on the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure revealed she received valuable advice from former WWE Champion AJ Styles and Director of Live Events Adam Pearce following her bout with Tamina.

"That was probably the best experience I've had so far in wrestling," Allure said. "Just because everything was so positive. I can't say any bad things."

Allure continued on to reveal her initial nervousness, "because you always hear, 'Oh WWE,' you hear so much stuff about what goes on backstage." Despite her nerves, Allure believed "everything turned out really well" and expressed her gratitude for the chance to showcase her skills in a WWE ring. "Tamina was great, the girls were great," she added.

In the same interview, Allure confirmed she has been signed with Women of Wrestling (WOW) since June 2022. Episodes of the current season of WOW are available on the company's YouTube channel, as well as channels in select cities.

Outside of her WWE opportunity, Allure has also racked up over a dozen appearances in All Elite Wrestling. Notably, she faced AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa on two occasions.