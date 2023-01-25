Superstar Billy Graham Health Update

"Superstar" Billy Graham's health appears to be improving, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has a long recovery ahead after being hospitalized for an ear infection earlier this month.

Graham, 79, was hospitalized three weeks ago with an ear infection that had gotten into his skull, causing breathing issues, according to his wife Valerie's updates on Facebook.

Valerie said this week that her husband, whose real name is Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was "making progress every day" and then gave another update Tuesday night that said Graham would soon be able to leave the hospital and get transferred to a new medical facility.

"Wayne is on day 19 in the hospital but will soon be moved to a skilled nursing facility to continue rehab and physical therapy. He will continue his IV antibiotics for a long time...possibly 6 months....," his wife wrote on Facebook, thanking fans for supporting an ongoing Go Fund Me page that has helped fund Graham's medical bills in recent years.

"I will never be able to thank you enough for always being here," she told fans. "Please continue to lift him up. God bless each and every one of you! I'm beyond blessed to have you in my life."

Graham has dealt with several serious health issues in recent decades. He received a liver transplant in 2002 to save him from cirrhosis and was re-diagnosed with liver disease in 2013. In 2021, the former WWE Champion was hospitalized after having "afib and heart failure with fluid in his lungs," according to his wife. The year prior, Graham was hospitalized after "having some catastrophic health issues" with his left hip, according to the Go Fund Me page he launched at the time, which required a "5-hour long, highly complex and sophisticated surgery."