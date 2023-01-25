Former WWE Official Questions Use Of Legends For Raw XXX

"Raw Is XXX" is now in the history books, and former WWE official Jimmy Korderas enjoyed the show for the most part. However, he did admit on his latest "Reffin Rant" that he thinks "they missed the mark a little bit" when it comes to the majority of the legends who were brought in to be part of the celebrations.

There were certain legends that got some major exposure in the ring, with people like The Undertaker and D-Generation X being used to interact with the current superstars, such as when "The Deadman" seemingly passed the torch to Bray Wyatt. However, Korderas believes that "they could have capitalized and utilized more than just a poker game" for the majority of the other talents.

"Maybe they could have brought them out," he suggested. "Yes, I know there were time constraints and they were up against the clock ... But, at the same time, you've got your live audience and your live home audience wanting to see these icons and superstars. Bring them out onto the stage, introduce them, give them their moment, and let them acknowledge the crowd live and at home."

The likes of DDP, Ron Simmons, The Godfather, and several others were restricted to just playing poker backstage, which is a trope that WWE often taps into as a means of getting a lot of people on the show simply for the sake of it. However, WWE did deal with serious time issues which saw the show have to end abruptly, while the Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley had to be cut.

