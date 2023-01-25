Impact Wrestling Announces Site Of This Year's Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has announced they will return to Chicago on three occasions in 2023. On April 28-29, Impact will hold two nights of television tapings, with the event branded as Spring Slugfest. They will return for two more nights of action with Chicago Heat on July 28-29. And, most notably, Impact's marquee pay-per-view Bound For Glory will emanate from Cicero Stadium on Saturday, October 21, as will Bound For Glory Fallout on October 22. With so many dates announced at once, Impact is introducing a "season pass" to allow fans to buy tickets for all the events at the same time. According to Impact's official announcement, "The 'Season Pass' includes exclusive perks only available to 'Season Pass' buyers — and the perks will be available during the BFG weekend." Season pass tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, January 27.

This will mark the first Bound For Glory in Chicago since 2019. That event was headlined by Brian Cage defending the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan. The 2020 edition emanated from an empty Skyway Studios in Nashville, while the 2021 event took place in Las Vegas. Bound For Glory 2022 was held in Albany, New York, and featured reigning World Champion Josh Alexander defending against Eddie Edwards.

Before Bound For Glory 2023 comes around, the next Impact Plus specials will include No Surrender in Las Vegas on February 24, and Sacrifice in Windsor, Ontario, on March 24. Impact will return to pay-per-view with Rebellion in Toronto on April 16. A date and location has not yet been revealed for Slammiversary, which typically takes place in June or July.