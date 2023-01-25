WWE Hall Of Famer Skeptical Of Rumored WrestleMania Matches Involving The Rock And Steve Austin

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair doesn't think it makes a lot of sense for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to show up at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"[The Rock] never stops. He's great at what he does," Flair said on "To Be The Man," discussing Rock's popularity in Hollywood and his obligations to the XFL.

"Obviously [Johnson] looks like a million dollars, as does Steve [Austin]." Flair said about the possibility of Rock not being in "ring shape," and noting that neither man needs the money. "[Steve will] only do it if he wants to do it. As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn't need the money, and if he did it, I don't see him doing a favor, and why would he?" Flair believes that losing in his hometown would be a disservice to Rock's reputation.

"Why would he do a favor at WrestleMania in his hometown?" Flair asked. His co-host Conrad Thompson pressed about how Johnson would be "doing the favor" for a relative in Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"Roman doesn't need the favor," Flair exclaimed, noting that Roman has "already made his own brand," and going on to note that all an appearance from The Rock would do is add to the Premium Live Event's buy rate.

"I think it's more likely that Steve [Austin] would come back," Flair stated, addressing rumors that Austin was offered a big-money deal to face Roman Reigns, though he noted that Austin would need to get himself in shape for a world title match, noting that it's a different situation than what was essentially an exhibition match last year against Kevin Owens.