Blockbuster WrestleMania Match Pitched For Stone Cold Steve Austin

With WWE transitioning away from the dream match of The Rock and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the company reportedly has a Hall of Fame plan B for "The Tribal Chief" at SoFi Stadium in April.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has made Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin an "enormous offer" to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, stating that his camp was "approached with the possibility of it happening," although nothing is set in stone at this time. Austin returned inside a wrestling ring at WrestleMania 38 for the first time since 2003, with many believing it was a retirement match, but Austin has since said he's open to returning to the ring and WWE has reportedly offered Austin another chance to wrestle again, putting him in a position to headline back-to-back WrestleMania's in his late 50s.

This past summer, the idea was thrown around for Austin to appear in-ring again, with reports suggesting the company had planned for his next match to feature another huge opponent, though the name then wasn't Reigns. Fightful also stated the deal wasn't appealing to Austin's team financially, with people in WWE claiming they had yet to hear "Stone Cold's" response to a Los Angeles match with Reigns.

This coming weekend is WWE Royal Rumble and as per this past weekend, Austin's name was not among those favored to win the match, per betting odds. Among those names were Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Rock, who all have storyline reasons to face WWE's longest-reigning title holder of the modern era. While Reigns is currently champion, it is possible WWE could go in many directions to get Austin involved in a match with "The Tribal Chief," champion or not.