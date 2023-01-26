Darby Allin's Next TNT Title Defense Will Be Against A Familiar Foe

Darby Allin will be defending his TNT Championship once again next week on "AEW Dynamite," as he competes against the man he defeated to win the gold, Samoa Joe. The current Ring Of Honor Television Champion is going to be out for revenge as he looks to reclaim the TNT title. To add to the stakes, the two will be competing in a no holds barred match.

Allin beat Joe for the title on the January 4 episode of "Dynamite," and since then he has been defending it regularly in open challenges. During this run, Allin has defeated Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA, and most recently, Buddy Matthews, which took place on Wednesday night. Following the encounter, Tony Schiavone was set to interview the champion but was interrupted by Joe, who was backstage.

Joe made it clear that he will be taking everything from Allin, as he believes Allin stole the gold from him. Joe claimed that winning the title was the greatest mistake of Allin's career. Joe defeated Allin in their previous meeting on the December 7 episode of "Dynamite," making this a rubber match between them.

Elsewhere on the show next week, Bryan Danielson will be competing against Timothy Thatcher, who has been handpicked by MJF to try face "The American Dragon," who needs to win to keep his hopes of an AEW World Championship shot against MJF alive. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are also set to be in action on the show, but their opponents are unknown. Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page are also set to collide, as their rivalry continues with each man having one victory over the other.