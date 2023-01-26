Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble

In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said that he believes Zayn is a strong contender to win the Royal Rumble, but WWE might give the honor to a returning superstar. "It's either gonna be Cody [Rhodes], it's gonna be Sami, or they're gonna bring in an outsider." Meltzer said.

Meltzer also revealed that Zayn wasn't originally planned to be Reigns' WrestleMania opponent, and that the situation hadn't changed as of a couple of weeks ago — though, of course, it's possible that there has been a change since. Regarding the potential "outsider," Meltzder said it's unlikely to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It was recently reported that Johnson will not compete at WrestleMania 39, as he's currently focused on his Hollywood commitments and relaunching the XFL. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," his status remains the same, so it's unlikely that he'll compete this weekend, either.

That said, another WWE legend could be the aforementioned outsider. A blockbuster match was reportedly pitched for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. "The Rattlesnake" came out of his in-ring retirement to compete at last year's WrestleMania, so a Royal Rumble appearance isn't necessarily a far-fetched notion.

